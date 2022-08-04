The Dutch central, who left Juventus to join Bayern Munich in this transfer session, spoke to Kicker again.

The summer market of the Juventus has seen some very important changes in the squad available to Massimiliano Merry. On the one hand, international level players such as Angel have arrived in Turin Of Maria and Paul Pogbaand one like Gleison Bremernominated best defender of the last Serie A season. On the other hand, some Juventus protagonists started, such as Giorgio Chielliniwho decided to end his career with the shirt of Los Angeles Fcand Matthijs De Ligtwho, after refusing the renewal with the Old Lady, pushed to be sold to the Bayern Monaco. The Dutch central has moved on to the Bavarian club 67 million euros plus 10 bonusesbringing important liquidity to the club’s coffers to continue the market.

De Ligt, who has already made his debut with Bayern Munich and won his first trophy with the new jersey, the German Super Cupbeating the Leipzig, is back to talk. To the microphones of Kickerspoke about his transfer: “I still had two years of contract with Juve, there I became a complete defender, but I felt that the time had come for a new challenge., a new environment. Bayern Munich made contact in June and I immediately got interested. Bayern’s style of play suits mine, because the team is offensive“.

On the pressure of a big club he said: “When you play for big clubs like Bayern Munich, you always have pressure. It doesn’t matter if you get there on a free transfer or not. It sure doesn’t matter to me, why I always ask so much of myself that I already have enough pressure“.

The strongest opponents: “Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are obviously world-class. The opponent who has caused me the most problems so far has been Leroy Sanéin an international match between the Netherlands and Germany “.

