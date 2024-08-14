London (AFP)

Manchester United have announced the signing of Dutch duo Matthijs de Ligt and Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. The English giants did not disclose the value of the deal, but British media estimated that the duo arrived at Old Trafford for 60 million pounds sterling (77 million dollars, 70 million euros).

Defender De Ligt, 25, will now rejoin his compatriot and United manager Erik ten Hag, having played under him at Ajax Amsterdam, after agreeing a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

“As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I was excited about the opportunity of a new challenge at such a historic club,” De Ligt, who has previously won league titles in three different countries with Ajax (Netherlands), Juventus (Italy) and Bayern Munich (Germany), told his new club’s website.

“In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership had set out and the role they saw for me in it,” he added. “Erik ten Hag oversaw the early stages of my professional career and therefore knows how to get the best out of me and I look forward to working with him again.”

“I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level and I am determined to continue that record at this special club,” he added.

Mazraoui, 26, also played under Ten Hag at Ajax, winning three league titles with the Dutch club and another with Bayern Munich. The right-back, who can also play left-back, has made 28 appearances for Morocco and reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

He has signed a four-year contract with an option to extend for another year, and Mazraoui said: “It is an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player and I can’t wait to play at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt.”

“I know I have joined the club at an exciting time, everyone I have spoken to has the same ambition as us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that,” he added.