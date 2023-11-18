Sinterklaas in the countryWhile most Sinterklaas arrivals in the country were quiet and cheerful on Saturday, there was a clash in De Lier in South Holland between activists from Kick Out Zwarte Piet and hundreds of supporters of black-faced Petes. The KOZP demonstrators were pelted with fireworks and eggs, among other things. Officers kept both groups apart. They used shields and batons. Ultimately, nine people were arrested. Read our live blog below about the national arrival of Sinterklaas in Gorinchem and the escalation during the arrival in De Lier.