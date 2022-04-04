A draw that is worth a lot. A draw, at AC Milan, so as not to anger Sinisa Mihajlovic. “We didn’t want to be the sacrificial victim of the evening – says Emilio De Leo, deputy of the Serbian coach -, we always wanted to be light to put them in difficulty: especially in the first half we succeeded. The performance was there, just the charge, just the quality up to the final 20 meters. We are building a lot and scoring little in the last period, but we weren’t too excited, nor were we presumptuous ”.

De Leo continues: “If we had believed in it a little more in the first half we might as well have thought of bringing it home, however our match plan was not to give up an inch, maybe even try to win but always stay in the game. Sinisa? He complimented the guys, he was very proud. We try to give him a little satisfaction during the week, then it is he who gives us so much determination, he gives us a certain positivity. And we are all happy ”.