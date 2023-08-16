De Laurentiis versus Spalletti: a typical Italian story

The story between Aurelio De Laurentiis and Luciano Spalletti is a Typical Italian Story (TSI). Let’s briefly summarize the facts for non-football readers in a good sense, i.e. non-football lovers.

Spalletti won his third scudetto with Napoli last season and then he gave up on continuing although he had and still has a contract signed with stamps and sealing wax and punitive clauses (whipping and fines) in case of termination.

And so ADL called Rudi Garcia to sort things out in the best possible way and defend the title.

Spalletti-FIGC, the situation

Luciano Spalletti remains the first choice for the FIGC as new coach after the resignation of Roberto Mancini. The FIGC took a few days to get even more in-depth legal opinions on the three million release clause from Napoli. A decision will be made on Friday together with the Certaldo coach. If Spalletti jumps, here’s Antonio Conte. The former blue coach (from 2014 to 2016) has already been heard and has given his availability but negotiations should be negotiated with the former Tottenham coach to find an agreement







There had indeed been some disagreements between the President and the Coach but everything had been covered with a good finger of ashes in the perspective that things would then fix themselves. But as in a Greek comedy, the gods suddenly wanted to have funyou want the heat of these days you want a natural propensity to break the zebedee to the human race and so they made Roberto Mancini, coach of the national team, resign senior ballonara, yes winner of the last Europeans but back from cosmic fools like the failure to qualify for the last world championships of the tread. The national Robertino is in mystical anguish or – what is more probable – he has sensed some Saudi east wind and has given up everything by mail, rigorously certified.

When the letter arrived at the Football Federation, desperation descended on the high world of pelota with managers and ministers in great anguish for their backs, also for the imminent commitments of the national team in the qualification of the new Europeans.

But two plus two equals four and therefore the –practically obligatory- choice fell on Spalletti who was wandering around on vacation. Who better than him who had won the Scudetto in a wonderful and wretched city like Naples?

Spalletti as a nice Tuscan actor pretended wonder and disbelief, he made big eyes as only he can do. But at this point the TSI (not TSO, even if we are close) continued according to the canons of the commedia dell’arte: De Laurentiis suddenly materialized out of nowhere with his Collodian fire-eater’s bum and thundered the most classic: “this wedding doesn’t have to be done!”.

Open up heaven. The IST immediately produced two armed factions that are fighting each other in the media, especially on social media.

Indeed, ADL has resorted to the lawsaying that the Football Association must finally become professional and stop breaking the rules and perhaps they are not entirely wrong.



On the other hand, the “government” are concerned that Meloni, nationalist and patrioticoften framed with tricolor bows, require their crapa or worse more delicate parts and they square off by talking only to “San Luciano da Certaldo” and the Roman film producer does not spin at all.

Napoli fans, the tough ones from the Spanish neighborhoods to be clearthose who have filled the alleys with badges with the number 3 and with images of the “Left Hand of God”, they sided, for once, with their President and attacked Spalletti while the others attack De Laurentiis and defend Spalletti.

Spalletti-De Laurentiis, Santa Giorgia from Vlora will release the money and San Luciano from Certaldo will be free

Yes, everything hovers around millions of euros in number of three which weigh like a boulder because no one wants to be fooled and make the vile money available.

So we are in the final of the TSI and while someone risks the TSO we are sure that Santa Giorgia da Valona will move with compassion and will release the sum useful to pay for the freedom of the wandering Tuscan. With our money. As usual. Precisely.

A classic TSI. Happy holiday.

