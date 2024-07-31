The third Scudetto won by Napoli has brought good luck to its owner Aurelio De Laurentiis: the accounts of Filmauro srl

The third Scudetto won in May 2023 by Società Sportiva Calcio (SSc) Napoli has brought good luck to its patron Aurelio De Laurentiis. A few weeks ago, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting of the Filmauro srlcontrolled and chaired by De Laurentiis himself, to approve the budget closed in June last year with a ordinary profit of 1.8 million euros compared to the loss of 3.3 million from the previous financial year, entirely set aside.

More significant are the figures in the consolidated balance sheet which showed a year-on-year increase in revenues from 191 to 394.1 million and a final result that went from a loss of 63.1 million to a profit of 78.6 million. In the management report De Laurentiis underlines that the leap in revenues derives precisely from the increased revenues generated by the controlled team Ssc Napoli for the marketing of media rights (+71 million), sponsorships (+12 million), capital gains realised from the sale of footballers (+69 million), licensing and merchandising (+10 million) and ticket sales at the box office (+26 million).

In particular on revenues Ssc Napoli and Bari Football Club (De Laurentiis’ other team, currently in Serie B) accounted for 364.6 million (170 million in the previous financial year), the cinematographic business for 9.5 million (6.1 million) and the theatrical business for 1.4 million (971 thousand euros).

It has also improved net financial position of the group, on credit, from 27.7 to 87 million. During the financial year, the film production and licensing businesses continued, as well as the luxury car and real estate buying and selling businesses, which recorded the purchase of a property in Los Angeles.