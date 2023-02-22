The president replies on Mexican TV: “When the players come to me they are blocked. I’m very good at making contracts, but never say never, because sometimes there are offers that are such that you can’t help but accept them. The Super League? A stupidity”

by our correspondent Maurizio Nicita @handles50



Aurelio De Laurentiis enjoys Europe from his splendid penthouse, with Istanbul, the venue for the final, in the background. Today just a dream, tomorrow who knows. After all, the president has always had a European vision and now he’s going further, enjoying his toy: “I predicted a great season, when you’ve had the same players for too long, even if they’re very good, they become a bit demotivated, instead the new ones that we identified with a great scouting search immediately proved to be reliable. The work of Giuntoli and all our staff was remarkable. We found Osimhen and we put Kim, Kvaratskhelia, Anguissa alongside him, I think this Napoli will be able to have your say for a long time”, Aurelio De Laurentiis affirms it to the microphones of the Mexican broadcaster TNT. “This team is not made up of one man, or two or three leaders, but it’s a Napoli with a solid group. After all, we’ve been playing in Europe for 14 years, perhaps the only Italian team”. Let’s also remove the maybe, because since the summer of 2008 when they faced the Intertoto, Napoli has always been present in the European cups. See also Koulibaly: "I talk to racists and try to reason with them. Sometimes it's a lost cause ..."

Armored bigs — De Laurentiis is not afraid of the assault by the big European companies on his jewels: “When they come to me they are blocked, it won’t be difficult to keep them. I’m very good at negotiating contracts, but never say never, because sometimes there are offers that are such that we cannot help but accept them. In my opinion we will still see them shine for a long time here”.

El Chucky — For a Mexican TV station, the question about Lozano is obvious: “I like him a lot, he plays almost all the time. He’s changed agents constantly, so we have to meet his new agents and talk about his future. I hope he can stay on for a long time.” Napoli is extraordinary with these great accelerations, which scores many goals and sometimes he scores them”.

Superalloy rejected — Finally, the president has his say on the project carried out by Real Madrid and a few others: “I think it’s gross stupidity, you can’t think of a tournament for a select few. It is clear that the UEFA formula is ancient and should be changed, so we should sit down table with UEFA and say: how can we bring in 10 billion? The problem here is that there is no money, there is too much play, the players belong to clubs and there is the risk of accidents that no one pays you back. Above all, you are keeping in mind little consideration for the fans. And without the fans, football dies!” See also Coffee, sense of duty and radio-controlled cars: in the magical world of Kvara

February 22 – 11:32

