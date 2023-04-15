De Laurentiis meets the ultras bosses in the hotel, then the tweet of peace: “Naples is us”

After months of tensions, peace broke out between the Napoli ultras and Aurelio De Laurentiis. The president of Napoli, ever closer to the third championship, published a photo on Twitter that establishes the reconciliation between the Neapolitan club and the curves. The protests of the last few weeks had prompted the prefecture of Naples yesterday to arrange the escort for the film producer, harshly criticized by the fans for the strict application of the regulation of use of the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In particular, what divided the management and the ultras were the rules on the introduction of banners, flags and other material inside the plant.

In view of today’s match against Verona and above all Tuesday’s Champions League return against Milan, De Laurentiis today received representatives of the fans at the hotel on Corso Vittorio Emanuele that he frequents when he is in the city. A meeting that lasted a couple of hours, under the supervision of the police, which reopened the channel of dialogue with the hottest part of the fans. “Naples is us. President and fans united to win!” reports the tweet published by the president of the Neapolitan team, photographed together with the ultras leaders.