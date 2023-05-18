This time the coach is not at the presentation of the training camp in Dimaro. The president congratulates Meret and invites Fiorello to the Scudetto party on 4 June

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita

It begins with a curtain call from president Aurelio De Laurentiis who answers the phone with Tony Renis: “Aoh you’re a Milan fan… you only played against us…”. Another interruption with his son Edoardo: “I’m at a press conference, you told me you couldn’t be there … Yes, I understand, let’s talk about it at another time”. Slices of life, but then the president said: “We’ll talk about football later. Today we talk about Trentino and nothing else. We have an important match against Inter on Sunday and we are focused on that. Otherwise I’ll get up and go.” De Laurentiis is keen to underline: “The proximity due to the disasters suffered in the Emilia Romagna area. We are paying for the inadequacy of our system in the face of these climate changes. We will find a common line of support with the League”. See also Maldini vs Spalletti, social networks gone crazy: over 620,000 interactions

Silence — But even if the president does not want to intervene on some issues, some silences are significant: “I have to congratulate the team – he never mentions Spalletti – and in particular to Meret who has been criticized a lot and instead did an excellent championship”. Yes, because this time coach Spalletti isn’t there for the presentation, as usual, but the goalkeeper from Friuli. Spalletti seems to have become a taboo subject. Meret says: “In Dimaro we can work with serenity and at our best. We will be pleased to work with the multiplied enthusiasm of our fans. Among other things, it’s good not to go on tour in that period, without accumulating tiredness with travelling”.

Trentino hug — Maurizio Rossini, Trentino Marketing Manager: “The union continues and I like to remember that before their three championships, Napoli always prepared for a training camp in Trentino. In Dimaro, in Val di Sole, the Italian champions will arrive in the afternoon of July 14th, and will stay until the 25th. We have found a new agreement whereby the blue club will also be in our localities for the next three years”. See also Piqué, caught in Dubai with his new friend after separation from Shakira

Slalom — Among the questions of the journalists, De Laurentiis extricates himself: “The prescient cat had blind children. We’ve made changes every year. A year ago when I sent genes away and promised to compete for the scudetto I was thought crazy… I kept my promise. It is clear and necessary that more and more can be done. I have always enjoyed the competition. The first day we’ll be on the road for the new year which we hope will be very blue, we’ll talk about the transfer market. Our scouts have been there to observe many players. By now Napoli is a brand that you can make a poster with blue and the sun. The same elements present in my family crest”.

Dinner — The only hint is on last Friday’s dinner “it was due, it was the dinner of friendship and thanksgiving”. Then he deflects the investigation: “The 54 thousand from Maradona to watch the match on the evening of the Scudetto was a wonderful experience. I could have called Udine live and put myself in the centre, but I preferred to leave them alone to celebrate the team. I’m splitting myself up to organize the party on the 4th: at 7pm there will be the match and then the awards ceremony with a 520 square meter stage. I will also put about ten screens. Also involving artists, Spalletti – the only time he names him after more than an hour of conference – and the players will stay there until midnight. I asked Fiorello to assemble his whole band at the Maradona. We will see if he accepts ”. See also The starting lineup of the Mexican team for their friendly match against Colombia

May 18 – 2.40pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Laurentiis #appointment #Trentino #doesnt #talk #Spalletti