After the contract with Kappa expired, the Italian president decided to carry out an independent project: drawings commissioned to Armani, distribution by his daughter Valentina

The idea had been in his mind for a long time. Because Aurelio De Laurentiis by nature is an entrepreneur always looking for new paths, not at all obvious. And so now the president of Napoli is carrying out the marketing and merchandising project that will lead him to self-produce the jerseys for his team. A project that in all likelihood the president will announce in the press conference on June 30, after six months of silence, whispers and chirps that did not help the cause of Napoli, results in hand.

The new way – De Laurentiis did not find an agreement for the renewal of the contract with the technical sponsor Kappa and probably did not even seek alternative classic solutions, convinced that the club has the strength to self produce the material (with the collaboration of a textile company) on the designs already commissioned to Armani, the distribution should be entrusted to Valentina De Laurentiis, daughter of the owner.

This means that the club will reserve marketing and merchandising for itself and the president is convinced that this can bring more income for the club. In a period of profound economic crisis, something must certainly be invented to make the expenses of a top club sustainable. In this sense De Laurentiis has always been at the forefront and it is no coincidence that Napoli’s budgets are those with the lowest share in the red in full pandemic. If this is an effective way, we will discover it as we go along, because at these levels there are no precedents.

Core business – Meanwhile, Napoli is also looking for a third sponsor (the one who appears behind the shirt) after confirming Lete and Msc, the relationship with Kimbo ended after five years and negotiations are underway with other companies in the coffee sector. When De Laurentiis entered football he was famous as a film producer (remember the CinePanettoni?) But for at least 8 years his core business has become the football club that has far exceeded the cinematographic part of the FilmAuro in company turnover.

