The red and white number one and the photo that immortalized him with the colors of Napoli: “Now all united to support the team in the playoffs for Serie A”

The Scarf of Discord and the President's Displeasure. The photo which, last Sunday, immortalized the number one of Bari, Luigi De Laurentiis, with the colors of Naples, the Italian champions at the Maradona stadium, had aroused in the following hours the indignation of the red and white fans for that gesture, defined by the most " a lack of respect" or at least "inappropriate", especially for the fierce football rivalry that divides the two squares, however linked since the summer of 2018 by co-ownership under the aegis of Filmauro. Today, the top manager sent an urbi et orbi message in which the incipit reads: "Dear red and white fans, controversies have arisen in recent days that risk destabilizing an entire environment. I'm sorry that that few-minute gesture caused all of this."

“In the group shot I didn’t have any scarf, as you can see, precisely because I wanted to capture a family photo together with the team, with my mother, my children, my grandchildren and my father, but without any direct reference to the respect I have for the club that I have had the honor of representing for five years, Ssc Bari”.

RELATIONSHIP — In relation to the relationship with the city, De Laurentiis junior writes: "I arrived in Bari in 2018 without knowing much about it. I fell in love with it almost immediately. I learned to appreciate every facet of it through the words and eyes of you fans, to the point of forging a strong, visceral bond with it. I have invested personal time and money in this club that I have felt more and more mine every day. Together we have experienced very strong emotions, shed tears of sadness, but above all of joy, experienced moments indescribable in words".

THE FINAL — The last words of the red and white president's message are then dedicated to the near future, which will see Bari face Reggina at home and then the newly promoted Genoa in the last round of the regular season, before the playoffs in which Bari should participate (one point missing, better two to avoid being caught up by Sudtirol) with third place, i.e. with the most favorable position: "In thick and thin I've never taken a step back, I've never given up, keeping that enthusiasm alive more than ever and that tenacity thanks to which we first found Serie B again, then climbing up to third place in this incredible championship. I hope that all those who have sparked these perhaps understandable controversies in recent days can unite and concentrate on a single goal. Support Bari towards a frantic playoff race. Support a team that has given everything for you to date. You who are our beating heart".

May 9th – 6.31pm

