Naples, De Laurentiis investigated in Rome for false accounting: alleged fictitious capital gains on the purchase of Victor Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is under investigation in Rome for false accounting for the purchase of Victor Osimhen, made by the Neapolitan club in the summer of 2020. The file arrived in the capital from the Naples prosecutor’s office. It is therefore a necessary act. In June 2022, on a mandate from the Neapolitan prosecutors, the Guardia di Finanza seized the documents relating to the purchase of the Nigerian from the French club Lille, with searches carried out in Castel Volturno, Rome and France.

