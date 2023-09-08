Naples, pizza and football: a winning mix

Pizza and football, Naples is the Italian champion twice. On the first front it is a national (world…) record that has been unchallenged for decades, while in the sports arena the team of patron Aurelio De Laurentiis – led on the field by a champion like Osimhen (for which it seems that 200 million euros were rejected in the last transfer market) and by revelation Kvaratskhelia – he put on his third tricolor last May. And we can swear that this year he will try to defend it tooth and nail in the face of the onslaught of the 3 sisters (Inter Milan, Juventus) and some particularly fierce outsiders (Rome, Lazio, Atalanta deep down they believe in the company).

There is certainly one of the great champions of pizza in Naples Salvatore Salvo who with his brother Francesco is in the top-10 in sixth place to be precise*) of 50 TOP PIZZA, the… Ballon d’Or in the categorythe online guide, created and edited by Barbara Guerra, Albert Sapere and the journalist Luciano Pignataro, who draws up the ranking of 50 best pizzerias in Italy and Europe. Passion for pizza and football heart that beats for Napoli, here is the Affaritaliani.it interview with Salvatore Salvo.

Salvatore Salvo, the king of pizza: “I would dedicate Scarpariello to Spalletti. For Maradona instead…”. The interview

Naples is the combination of pizza and football, a winning mix in the shadow of Vesuvius. How were these two passions born in your heart?

“The family environment has certainly been the alcove of these two passions. My father did this job and passed on his love for good food to me, while my maternal grandfather, who had nothing to do with pizza, passed on to me the love for football and Napoli and the sense of belonging to a Neapolitan identity that was also transmitted to me through culture, art and music”.

Your childhood memories of Napoli, the first match?

“I remember a Napoli-Juve, Maradona’s time, that my father took me to the stadium but couldn’t find the tickets. Before, there were no pre-sales today. It was a great disappointment above all because Napoli won. I managed to take me a few weeks later to see Napoli-Sampdoria and it was an incredible emotion. I was 8 years old. Then shortly thereafter the team’s decline began. I remember the second scudetto and the folklore of the celebrations, but the emotion experienced together with my son Alberto (6 years old) the third championship was indescribable”.

The murals of Naples, from Maradona to Kvara-Osimhen (photo Lapresse)



The victory you hold most in your heart?

“On the other hand, I remember two extraordinary Napoli-Juve victories: the first characterized by Cavani’s hat-trick when Napoli sank Juve, I was at the stadium. But even more beautiful was the Juve Napoli 0-1 match, Raspadori’s goal in the 93rd minute. I was at the Turin stadium with my son, an incredible emotion, even if conditioned by a series of troublemakers who spat at us, stadium things that shouldn’t happen…”

And the most bitter defeat?

“It was Spartak Moscow – Napoli when Napoli were eliminated on penalties, we all know what happened afterwards for Napoli football. Rosico again for the last elimination from the Champions League with Milan”.

Let’s play a game, a pizza for the protagonists of your Naples. Let’s start with the two current stars: Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia…

“I wouldn’t know on the spot which pizzas to offer them. I would dedicate a fried filling to Osimhen, because fried filling is the pleasure of pizza par excellence, it is strength and joy. For some it is heavy, for the opponents, but for the Neapolitans the fried stuffing is orgasmic.” I would dedicate one of our margheritas to Kvara because the class that a pizza maker manages to have with one of his margheritas can be the same class that the Georgian puts into play. The daisy reaches straight to the heart just as Kvaratskelia reached the Neapolitans”.

Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of the historic third championship in Naples (photo Lapresse)



President Aurelio De Laurentiis instead…

“The president doesn’t like Neapolitan pizza, in fact he loves Roman-style scrocchiarella pizza, maybe I’ll work on it first by designing something crunchy, but thinking about a crunchy pizza makes me shiver”

Let’s move on to the coaches: from coach Luciano Spalletti to Andy Garcia

“I would dedicate Scarpariello to Spalletti, smell the aroma, the intensity of the flavors and fully enjoy the pizza. That Naples has entered into all of us and it will be difficult to forget it, as with our Scarpariello. I would invent a devil for Garcia, perhaps his Naples still needs a little “spicy”.

And we close with the symbol of Naples, the Maradona pizza is…

“This is the most difficult question. Maradona is pizza, and that sacred and profane that is professed in the alleys of the city. It could be that pizza that folded on itself is eaten around the city in secret, alone, for enjoy that succulent bite which is the combination of aromas, flavors and history. This is Maradona!”

* The Salvo family is part and at the same time participates in the great history of Neapolitan pizzais the protagonist with two changes of headquarters in the last 50 years and the succession of three generations of pizza makers. The Pizzeria dei Salvo was born in 1968 when Giuseppe Salvo – father of Francesco and Salvatore – takes over a pizzeria in Portici, just outside Naples. It was 2006 when, after the death of their father, Francesco and Salvatore moved the pizzeria to San Giorgio Cremano literally starting from scratch. A solution that was supposed to be temporary, in a square – Largo Arso – which at the time it was considered “bad suburb” and today redeveloped thanks to the presence of the same pizzeria. Here the two brothers discovered and changed their own way of making and conceiving pizza, initially due to the type of request in the area for a larger cartwheel pizza and it is precisely here that everything that distinguishes Pizzeria Salvo is born. In 2019 the Pizzeria also arrives in Riviera di Chiaia, one of the liveliest and most popular areas of the citywhich allows Francesco and Salvatore to take a long step towards the international stage.

