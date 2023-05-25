Bari, playoffs towards Serie A

Bari dreams of Serie A. The Apulian team finished the cadet championship in third position (behind Frosinone and Genoa who have already earned the pass for the top category) and therefore everything must be played in the playoffs. The cockerels await the winner of the double confrontation between South Tyrol and Reggina (while Parma awaits Cagliari or Venice) on the road to the final scheduled for Thursday 8 and Sunday 11 June.

De Laurentiis could sell Bari to a great Italian businessman

In case of promotion, Bari will be sold and in this sense, some indiscretions have been circulated in recent weeks. And according to Milano Finanza, “De Laurentiis awaits the start of the play-offs for the Serie A of Bari. Over the weekend, l’Espresso wrote that, in the event of landing in the top flight, they would be in the US funds window for the Apulian club , but based on what is reported by Milano Finanza an Italian track that would involve a large local entrepreneur is very much alive“.

Read also

Juventus, suspension of 10 points and back in the Champions League: Elkann’s move

Sale of Sampdoria, Radrizzani: “Offer? Interest from foreign investors”

Subscribe to the newsletter

