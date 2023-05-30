The president of Napoli: “I told him that the food is better here… There are more attractive leagues, I’m looking for a coach who can enhance our extraordinary players with a 4-3-3 formation, I evaluate a dozen profiles”

Aurelio De Laurentiis on the microphones Rai talks about Sunday’s party at Maradona, but also doesn’t hide from the new manager and has in fact already shelved the idea Luis Enrique: “He’s a great coach, he did very well at Barcelona, ​​but I think he has the Premier League in mind , it should be remembered that we compete with championships that are more attractive than ours, such as the English one. I can tell you that there is no Gulf there and the food is not as good as we do, but more than this… Economic problem? more attractive offers. On the other possible choices, the president adds: “We are evaluating coaches for the 4-3-3 with our extraordinary players who we want to keep. I have evaluated a dozen profiles who can try their hand at this module, I will choose the best to continue the cycle. I I still want to sow and I need the support of all the Neapolitans. When one creates a change there may be moments that shouldn’t scare, because everything is needed to improve. So we will go on being the only football team that has been in Europe and this says a lot about the choice of many coaches. My advantage is that I don’t know how to play football, but I know how to be an entrepreneur. I don’t get carried away by sentimentality, even if I’m sentimental, but I have to be rational to the max and I have to verify, speaking and understanding with everyone, what is happening. Of course I can also make mistakes. For now we have made mistakes a few times and I hope that this time too we will hit the target”. See also Villarreal, Emery: "Juve favorite, it will be a different game from the first leg"

Champions League dream — The blue patron does not hide that his great dream remains: “On the Champions League I don’t want to compete with the past, I only look to the future. Of course, what has already been done serves as an incentive to do better. Then there are also the opponents. We must try to have the Blindfold for Europe, everything is played out in the draws. I’ve always said it, the European events should be modified but I can’t affect them there and I have to submit to the UEFA regulations and I can’t derogate, but we’ll try to fight there too always, since Mazzarri’s time. We will do our best to please the fans who are our true asset. We work for them and they must support us and they must realize that they must be part of Napoli and they must not be disheartened if something doesn’t goes right. We’ll recover from some mistakes.” See also Paladino: “Diego was Picasso. This Naples is a collective and Spalletti poetic”

The big party — De Laurentiis is also organizing the party at the Maradona on Sunday: “I would like you all to the stadium, there is talk of 250,000 in the virtual queue, but there were many more. Rai helped us with the live broadcast from 9 pm with the big party like this until ten million people will be able to see the show all over the world. Previews? There will be singers, actors, with Stefano De Martino conducting with his class and sympathy. People will have fun and get involved. Names? We wanted to favor the city and the Neapolitan song, even the new one, there will be rappers. There will be the great Gigi D’Alessio, Nino d’Angelo with his hymn, there will be Emma, ​​Arisa, Stash, Clementino, Enzo Avitabile, many characters and then there will be they will be actors to tell this great blue feeling that has taken not only the whole city but the rest of the world”. See also Naples, the Scudetto "of honesty" splits the fans: "ADL learns to win". "No, those who criticize him are in bad faith"

