The Napoli president speaks to Sky: “Where should he go? There are contracts and they must always be respected by both parties”
Osimhen stays, at least for now. The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, on the microphones of Sky tried to put an end to one of the market cases of the summer: “Osimhen is staying, he still has two years on his contract. Where should he go? The contracts exist and they are always to be respect on both sides because they are a bilateral relationship. As long as there is bilaterality, and it never leans on one side or the other, we always get along in love and get along. And with Osimhen, there is bilaterality from the first moment, therefore… Be calm and calm”. In summary, the President sends a message to the fans and his striker: Napoli do not need to sell, which is why Osimhen is destined to remain even without an agreement on the renewal. Unless an offer arrives that will satisfy both parties.
Meanwhile, today the striker returned to training in a group at the Castel di Sangro meeting after the sprain remedied two days ago in a clash with Natan. Among the ovation of the public, he welcomed the new signing of Napoli with a hug: the midfielder Cajust. Tomorrow for Garcia’s team the last friendly before the championship, against Apollon Limassol.
