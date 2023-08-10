Osimhen stays, at least for now. The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, on the microphones of Sky tried to put an end to one of the market cases of the summer: “Osimhen is staying, he still has two years on his contract. Where should he go? The contracts exist and they are always to be respect on both sides because they are a bilateral relationship. As long as there is bilaterality, and it never leans on one side or the other, we always get along in love and get along. And with Osimhen, there is bilaterality from the first moment, therefore… Be calm and calm”. In summary, the President sends a message to the fans and his striker: Napoli do not need to sell, which is why Osimhen is destined to remain even without an agreement on the renewal. Unless an offer arrives that will satisfy both parties.