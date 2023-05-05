Aurelio De Laurentiis does not deny himself and even in the middle of the Scudetto celebration he sparks controversy. He did it during an interview given to the American broadcaster CBS after the championship, speaking of the future and goals of Napoli.

The 73-year-old patron said, without expressly mentioning Milan: “Now we have to win the Champions League, because this year I think we were the strongest in the Champions League and only because of the bad refereeing in both games we went out. But this is football, this is UEFA, this is the world, so we’ll try again next year and again in the following years.”