“It is not a question of money but of principle”. Aurelio De Laurentiis wanted to make things clear and with a harsh statement he publicly replied to the FIGC that, given Mancini’s farewell, he would like to hire Luciano Spalletti as the next coach. However, the Tuscan coach is linked to Napoli until 2024. Furthermore, the coach’s contract includes a clause worth around 3 million euros and at the moment the FIGC does not seem willing to pay. Hence the note from President De Laurentiis.

“After the avalanche of abstract considerations that have appeared in many media, carried out by authoritative commentators and communication operators, I believe it is necessary to clarify the Spalletti affair, linked to his possible commitment as coach of the Italian national football team. I’ve always had great respect for the national team and when I was young, apart from Napoli it was the only team I was passionate about”, the words of the Napoli president.

“Although Luciano Spalletti has a contract with Napoli for the last year, after winning the Scudetto he has expressed his willingness to take a break from coaching because he is ‘very tired’. Out of gratitude for the work done, I didn’t bat an eye even though I could have asked him to respect the contract. I therefore gave him the opportunity to take this long period of rest. Consequently I went in search of a coach who could replace Spalletti, who was a person of great experience and prestige. I am very happy to have singled out Rudi Garcia who will certainly do a great job.”

De Laurentiis then adds: “Going back to Spalletti, listening to the voice and sentiment of the millions of Napoli fans who feel a deep bond with the coach of the Champion d’Italia team, in granting him the possibility of not fulfilling his contract, I have asked for guarantees on compliance with this sabbatical period, including a penalty in the event that his commitment was not fulfilled”.

“As far as the Federation is concerned, observing the story under discussion, what seems most surprising to me is that we arrive a few weeks away from two very important matches for the national team, undergoing the resignation of coach Roberto Mancini. In this regard, there are two main considerations to make: one does not know how to maintain relations with one’s collaborators, leading them to resign; there is a lack of legal instruments suitable for withholding them, determining compliance with the contracts signed, also through the provision of specific penalties. And if the right choice falls on Spalletti, a great coach with 25 years of experience at a high level, who expressed the best football in Europe last season, offering him a salary of 3 million net for three years, there is no stopping faced with the assumption (paying on behalf of the coach) of one million gross per year to free him from his contractual obligation (commitment not only to Napoli but to all its millions of fans). All of this is inconsistent.”

Finally he specified: “For Calcio Napoli, three million is certainly not a lot, and for Aurelio De Laurentiis it is even less. But the question in the present case is not ‘vil money’, but a question of principle, which does not concern only Calcio Napoli, but the entire Italian football system, which must shed its amateurish attitude to face the challenges by looking compliance with the rules of businesses, joint-stock companies and the market. But until the ‘rule’ is allowed to be the ‘exemption’, the football system will not be able to evolve and there will continue to be “Spalletti” cases, as ‘authoritative’ commentators who do not know how to manage a healthy ‘business”.