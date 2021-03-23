The war between Real Murcia and Mauricio García de la Vega keep going. In fact, to the brief presented by the Real Murcia lawyers before the head of the Examining Court number 5 of Murcia, she has replied with an order dated March 23 in which she asks the Mexican manager to «specify when he will be in Spain in a period of three days “, also informing him that” his lack of willingness to take legal action may lead to the adoption of precautionary measures aimed at guaranteeing it. “

Therefore, the Mexican manager will have to inform before next Friday on what date he will be in Spain to be able to answer the questions of this court in person and not via videoconference, as the one from Guadalajara intended.

It should be remembered that Real Murcia filed a complaint against De la Vega last October in this judicial instance for alleged unfair administration and improper approval during the period in which he was in charge of the grana entity thanks to a power of attorney from Raúl Moro, at that time the majority shareholder. The Mexican manager had to have declared in this court on January 11, but only three days before he communicated that he could not attend the appointment because he was in Mexico and could not travel to Spain because of the coronavirus.

In the absence of new events regarding this litigation, the team of lawyers of the club grana headed by Antonio Rubio decided to give a boost to it with the presentation of the aforementioned letter in which, in addition to the statement of García de la Vega and a technician who corroborate the financial report provided by the club, request the deposit of a guarantee of 1.2 million euros, in addition to an amount destined to cover the expenses of the process.

The head of the Court of Instruction 5 of Murcia, María del Mar Azuar Fernández, will decide, once the communication from García de la Vega has been received, whether to apply these precautionary measures or wait for the statement from the Mexican.