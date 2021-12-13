This 2021 has been disastrous for Athletic. It started with the dismissals of the coaches of the main teams and ends by the same paths. In January Elizegi dispensed with Garitano and Villacampa, leading the men’s and women’s teams, respectively. Marcelino arrived and Iturregi ascended. Both have tried to implement a new project and are trying to get the ship afloat. The Asturian won the Super Cup, but ran into two failed Cup finals and is now facing a dismal streak of eight games without a win, due to offensive inefficiency.

Today De la Sota has fallen at the head of the subsidiary. In the summer Etxeberia decided to leave the club, after two consecutive qualifications for the playoffs, to fulfill new ambitions in professional football, and the sports field headed by Alkorta opted to move up from the Juvenile to the Santurtziarra De la Sota. He handled Tejada’s external option, but it did not prevail. The decision was not very to the liking of Patxi Salinas, who is still anchored in the Basconia. Carlos Gurpegi was his second. The substitute will walk between them. The rojiblanco subsidiary has accumulated eleven games without winning, with six draws and five defeats. The disappointment yesterday against the International Doge (3-0) was the last straw.

The absence of the ‘Nicos’, although Serrano sometimes goes down to the second team, has been a hard blow in the squad of the new First RFEF. De la Sota returned to Lezama in 2019 and was champion of the Junior Honor Division in the last campaign. It has only stayed 16 days. The subsidiary occupies positions of decline with 13 points, four of the permanence that marks the Talavera.