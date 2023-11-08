Alonso in Red Bull: the Spaniard’s denial

In the days that led Formula 1 from the Mexican Grand Prix to this weekend’s one in Brazil, the market rumor that attracted the most attention was that relating to a possible move of Fernando Alonso to Red Bull in 2024 in place of Sergio Perez. An indiscretion which, at the beginning, aroused great interest among enthusiasts, but which was later sharply and decisively denied by the Spanish double world champion himself, unnerved by what emerged in the paddock in recent years. days.

Again with Aston Martin

Accordingly, in 2024 there will be no transfer of Alonso from Aston Martin to Red Bull, and who wanted to further confirm this permanence was a former driver, compatriot of the #14 and now ambassador of the British team: Pedro de la Rosa. Author of a career podium, the 52-year-old gave a short interview to Movistar Plus+reassuring and guaranteeing the future of Stroll’s teammate, admitting at the same time that he did not understand where these rumors came from.

De la Rosa’s confirmation

“I don’t know where these rumors come fromI don’t know what source they have – He admitted – Fernando is an Aston Martin driver, he is a very important asset for us and nothing will change. Obviously Fernando is our driver and also a great asset, and it is very important to have him in the team. It’s not exactly the best time. The nonsense season is already over, let’s focus on what remains this year, these are three very important races. In any case don’t worry: he stays“.