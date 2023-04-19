Ferrari and the pressure

When analyzing the difficulties suffered in recent times by the Ferrarioften referred to great pressure and enormous expectations which have always weighed on the Prancing Horse team. In fact, it is no mystery that the Reds are perceived in Italy with the same passion as the national football team and everyone on Monday mornings – once at the bar and now on social networks – enjoys sharing their recipes on how to revive the team, which he hasn’t won a world championship since 2008.

Cyclically, when foreign team principals or designers or engineers of rival teams are appointed, it is often said that they prefer to stay or move to a British team, rather than accept the challenge from Maranello. The obligation to win – and it cannot be otherwise for a brand like Ferrari – is no small burden and the risk of bankruptcy and therefore possible layoffs has over the years prompted various technicians to say no to the Ferrari.

De la Rosa’s experience

Pedro de la Rosawho held the position of Ferrari test driver in 2013 and 2014, reminded the podcast F1 Nation: “I remember a Monday morning after a bad result. I went to the factory in Stefano Domenicali’s office (the then team principal, ed) And on his desk were the open Gazzetta dello Sport and several e-mails. I realized we were in trouble. This is a bit of a snapshot of what Ferrari is like”.

The Spaniard then continued, effectively advising the Ferrari top management to rely on non-Italian technicians: “We are talking about a difficult team. There is a lot of pressure from the press, which increases when you didn’t get a good result that weekend. Already on Sunday at 16:00 you already know what kind of week awaits you. One of the reasons foreigners do well at Ferrari is because they are not so influenced by the Italian press, mostly because they don’t understand it”. De la Rosa then concluded: “Foreigners are one thing, but Italian engineers, mechanics and all the staff feel the pressure particularly. It’s not just about the language, but about the deep meaning of Ferrari”.