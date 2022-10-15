The new career of Pedro de la Rosa. The former Formula 1 driver, in fact, has taken on the role of Brand Ambassador of the Aston Martin team. In the Silverstone team, the 51-year-old Spaniard, who also has a past as a television commentator, will find his friend and former teammate starting next year Fernando Alonso, who with De la Rosa shared the pits of McLaren and Ferrari when the former Arrows standard bearer occupied the seat of third driver. The other standard bearer of the British team is obviously Lance Strollson of the team owner Lawrence and the only Canadian on the grid in 2023, given the non-renewal of Nicholas Latifi with Williams.

Often criticized for his fluctuating performances on the track – and this year clearly beaten by Sebastian Vettel in the internal comparison – Stroll has however found in De la Rosa one of his admirers. According to the Spaniard, in fact, the # 18 of Aston Martin is a pilot “Undervalued”. “Look at his career – Alberto Puig’s cousin tried to explain – he won in all the youth formulas in which he raced before reaching Formula 1. How many can say the same? “.

Furthermore, according to De la Rosa, a quality that Stroll shares with his future teammate is theskill at the start. As an example, the former Jaguar cited the start of the Japanese GP, in which Stroll gave a show in the wet: “Both are extremely good at the start and the first lap performances of both are impressive. Look at Lance’s departure in Suzuka: it’s amazing the way he sprinted, overtaking Valtteri [Bottas]”.

Finally, the new Aston Martin Brand Ambassador unveiled a fact that particularly struck him about the Canadian driver. “At the end of the summer, in Spa, I examined the pilots’ telemetry and noticed that the only pilot who was completely flat in Pouhon was Lance. I was very impressed with this figure – concluded the Spaniard – we all know how difficult that corner is and how long it takes to push hard there in qualifying“.