The Aston Martin surprise

The results and indications provided by the three days of pre-season tests in Sakhir have ‘rewarded’ theAston Martin as one of the best realities on the track. If we exclude Red Bull, which objectively seemed to be the best performing on the entire starting grid, and a Ferrari still to be discovered, in the ‘triad’ of top teams, Mercedes has still run into problems of various kinds, the seriousness of which will be understood in more detail with the start of the World Cup. At the same time, the team that most impressed was Aston Martin, as well as its new signing Fernando Alonso.

AMR23 third force

Performances that prompted pundits and industry experts to nominate theAMR23 even as possible third force of the upcoming world championship. A role that at first seemed almost ‘exaggerated’ or in any case premature for the Silverstone company, fresh from 7th place in the last Constructors’ championship, but not impossible for anyone who knows the British team environment well: Pedro de la Rosa. The Spaniard, a former driver and now ambassador of the team, believes that these goals remain difficult, but not unattainable for a team that wants to aim for high goals: “To say we are the third fastest team is a great statement – explained the 52-year-old to the podcast F1 Nation – and I’m not sure. It will be difficult to establish until we get to qualifying, also because it is difficult to judge based on the time of a single lap. However, if you look at the race simulations everyone has done, we were really fast“.

An achievable dream

Going into more detail about these performances, the Catalan indicated what were the most comforting feedback, such as to allow Aston Martin to actually be able to look higher: “In Fernando’s last long run, in times and conditions similar to those of the race, he was impressive – he specified – its degradation was minimal. He wasn’t the fastest, but he was one of the best at handling the degradation. So, why not? We too must aim high. We can’t keep playing the card that we will be beaten by all teams. We are ambitious and want to demonstrate that all the work that has been done as a team has been important. Third or fourth team, we’ll see. We learned a lot – he added – but I’m sure every team has done the same with the new regulations and the new floor height changes. Nothing is known about the competitors, we can only say where we are compared to last season.”

Pay attention to the past

The fact remains that in the past Aston Martin was already indicated on the eve of the season as one of the most promising realities, only to then face a strong disappointment, even if it would be difficult to repeat: this happened in 2020even before the postponement of the world championship due to the Covid-19 emergency and in a period in which the team was still known as Racing Point. The team introduced the world to the RP20a single-seater that was soon renamed ‘Pink Mercedes’ for the times in the tests (which made it second only to the Brackley team) and for the evident similarities with the design of the reigning champion single-seater. For this reason, Racing Point was sanctioned with a fine of 200,000 per car, as well as a reduction of 15 points from the constructors’ standings.