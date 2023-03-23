A partially shared path

In the 2001year in which Fernando Alonso made his Formula 1 debut with Minardi, the Spaniard found himself on the track against another compatriot such as Pedro de la Rosa, at the time in Jaguar. Twenty-two years later, the two are now in the same team, but with two different roles: while Alonso is filing his first GPs with theAston Martin, De la Rosa is ambassador and talent scout of the British house, just from this season. Two different paths that rejoined after two precedents, when the two drivers were first protagonists in a test for Jaguar, in 2002, and subsequently shared the McLaren garage in 2007, with De la Rosa as test driver.

The belief

The latter, interviewed by racingnews. com on the occasion of the 100th podium conquered by Alonso in F1, he therefore had more than one opportunity to see the two-time world champion up close, but it was at the beginning of the adventure in the top flight that the current Aston Martin ambassador realized the talent of the one who is close to celebrating 42 years of age. A conviction gained following a particular episode: “When I was racing for Jaguar in 2001 I had a problem in qualifying and had to start from the back – he said – I remember putting on behind his Minardi and that I observed how the car handled in corners and as he rode a tightrope. At that point I said to myself: ‘Wow, this guy is very good’. I mean, with a very slow car I understood that the driver he was doing something special. It rotated the car on corner entry in a very particular way. Then I passed him, I looked and it was Fernando’s helmet, and I thought he was actually as good as everyone said. He’s a fighter, he likes the pressure to get results, he loves racing. And no matter where or what he drives, he always gives 100%. His motivation will never diminish ”.

The best race

In more than twenty years of career at the highest level, De la Rosa pointed to what, according to him, was Alonso’s best game ever: “The European Grand Prix 2012in Valencia – he has declared – Fernando started eleventh and won the race by overtaking his rivals in places never seen before. It’s typical of Fernando: any other driver would have been satisfied with a podium or a point, but he aimed for the maximum”.

Withdrawal?

Regardless of the results obtained or those he is achieving, one of the most recurring questions in recent months has also been asked of De la Rosa: when, in his opinion, will Alonso stop racing? Also in this regard, the 52-year-old Spaniard has no doubts: “I can’t imagine he will ever stop running – he concluded – as long as he is competitive, or feels competitive, then he will race. It doesn’t feel like it’s peaking or shutting down. And I am of the opinion that if he doesn’t drive in F1, he will drive something else”.