Fernando Alonso–Aston Martin: a strange marriage between a driver with undeniable talent, still in great shape, and a team that has only the name of prestige, for now. How is it possible that the two-time world champion has abandoned the Alpine (which will not have given him the car for the title, but much more unlikely he will be able to give it to Aston Martin) to go to Silverstone? Pedro de la Rosawhich he knows very well Nandohe tried to explain his friend’s move.

“The most important thing for a driver is be part of a project that will sooner or later be successful. Aston Martin’s investments and ambition prove it“, Said de la Rosa to his compatriots from Cadena SER. “You marry the project that has the most potential, not the one that pays you best. And his arrival can attract more talents within an ambitious project“.

“El Plan continues“Added the aerodynamicist Aston Martin Raul Martin Santiago. “Our goal is to win. In the end Fernando will not say it, but changed his ‘Plan’ because this one found a better one with us. I really like this marriage, it goes in the right direction. It is a medium to long term project. Clearly, it’s not that Alonso will win everything right away, but we are ambitious. He won’t start winning everything right away, but we are ambitious“. Santiago also revealed that in Aston Martin no one expected Alonso’s arrival and the news was leaked at Silverstone just before the official announcement: “Internally there was talk of Mick Schumacher or Nicholas Latifi as substitutes for Sebastian Vettel, I didn’t think Alonso would come. I thought he would stay at Alpine. It’s shocking and hard to believe, but it’s the reality!“.

Alonso has always asked the French team for a multi-year agreement, but Alpine – on the other hand – has never satisfied him, having doubts related to his identity card (on 29 July he turned 41). The Enstone house, on the other hand, had the replacement in his pocket: or rather, he thought he had one. Instead, Oscar Piastri also greeted the team, denying the agreement announced by Alpine itself.