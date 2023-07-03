Alonso does not sink the pass on Stroll

Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint race: there are just a few laps to go to the conclusion of Saturday’s mini-GP on the Red Bull Ring circuit, e Fernando Alonso stands behind his teammate Lance Stroll. The pace of the two-time Spanish world champion seems higher than that of the Canadian, who at that moment occupies fourth position, to the point that overtaking by the former Ferrari driver is expected, but it does not materializethus finishing in fifth place.

contractual doubts

A situation that is not new in this first part of the season, so much so that some fans and television commentators have a doubt: Is there a contractual clause that would prevent Alonso from attacking the number 18 if he finds himself behind Stroll? Perplexities also fueled by the figure of the Canadian driver himself, son of the owner of the Aston Martin Lawrence Stroll. A question that Antonio Lobato, television commentator for DAZN in Spain, but that was not kept to itself.

De la Rosa’s reply

In fact, the journalist posed the question to his compatriot Pedro de la Rosa, former Formula 1 driver but above all ambassador of Aston Martin. However, the response of the 41-year-old, a longtime colleague of Alonso, was not long in coming: “Is absurd – he replied – I repeat, but it is really absurd. A good team work is being done, that’s all”. In relation to other topics, the Team Principal Mike Krack he then focused on the significant leap in quality of the English team from last season to the current one, reflecting on what would have been the possible decision to Sebastian Vettel if the German had been behind the wheel of a much more competitive car than that of 2022: “If Seb had had this year’s car, he probably would have postponed his retirement – he admitted to Speed ​​Week – he had probably lost his motivation earlier in the season. In Suzuka and Austin, where we were able to keep up, Sebastian was competitive again, but by then the decision had already been made for him.”