Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Spaniard Ruben de la Red, the former Real Madrid star and the coach of the youth team at Al-Nasr Club, expressed his aspiration to follow in the footsteps of the great coaches he experienced during his football career, even though it ended early due to heart problems.

De La Red’s speech with Al-Ittihad came during his meeting at Hamid Al-Tayer Stadium in Al-Nasr Club, where he responded to the comparisons and statistics in the number of continental club championships currently circulating, which is led by Real Madrid with 26 continental championships, and said: I think the Champions League is the best. In the world, it is the most competitive and its level is higher, it is good to have a club championship for every continent, but the best players are in Europe and the level is more strong, and I think the European Champions League is more difficult.

The Spaniard expressed his aspiration for his current mission with Al-Nasr, and said: I am going through an important experience with Al-Nasr, and my focus is to move forward to develop the youth team and compete for titles, in general, football is the same all over the world, one ball on the field and 11 players against 11 others, but The difference may be in the mentality, how you train and learn.

In response to a question from the coach who seeks to follow in his footsteps, he said: All coaches have their own personalities and style, for me I take something or things from Zidane, Mourinho, Guardiola, Luis Aragones and Capello, and the most important thing is always that the coach is close to the players on the field and in his overall relationship with them outside, You have to lead the group so that they are happy and ready to play because the season is long and you need a lot of players during it.

He explained that this is the reason for the success of Zidane previously and Ancelotti now with Real Madrid, and said: The two personalities are similar in terms of knowing how to deal with players.

With regard to playing for Real Madrid and the constant demands to win, he said: There when you play well you must continue, you do not have time in Real Madrid to play one day well and another day no, you must always play well or there are other players waiting to participate and take your place.

Ruben de la Red during the meeting at Al Nasr Club (Al Ittihad)

With regard to the recent retirement of Argentine Sergio Aguero due to heart problems, which brought back memories of the 25-year-old Spaniard’s retirement for the same problem, he said: The handling of heart attacks for players is still not good in general, in Spain there are some government laws, but they are not related to clubs and their contracts, I think. The clubs are trying to deal with contracts in this case, but it is a difficult situation for the club that lost its player and also for the professional player.

De la Red concluded his speech by expressing his pride in being a member of the Spanish national team that won the European Championship 2008, where he scored a goal in that edition as well, and said: I come from the Mostoles neighborhood, in which Iker Casillas also grew up, in the past there were many boys They play football in the alleys of that neighborhood, and everyone dreams of representing the Spanish national team, it is no longer the same with the development of technology and the excessive use of smart devices by children.