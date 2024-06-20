Chihuahua.- The Secretary General of the Government, Santiago de la Peña, criticized that the local deputy Cuauhtémoc Estrada, from Morena, wants to profit from the death of two people in an accident in which a personnel transfer truck is involved, indicating that the state authority does not He is doing his job.

He explained that the deputy is an ally of organizations that are dedicated to promoting the use of pirate trucks and now uses this accident to indicate that it is necessary for the State Government to put order, with the legislator being the one who supports the introduction of garbage units from the United States. .

He pointed out that in Juárez for the first time in decades there is progress in transportation and measures will be taken to remove units that do not meet the requirements, which should be a gradual but constant replacement.