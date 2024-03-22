The defeat against Colombia in the London Olympics left a feeling of certain concern among the Spanish, lacking energy, very predictable in attack, somewhat new on the night of the debutants (Vivian, Remiro and Cubarsí) and very inferior in the second half . And on Tuesday Brazil awaits at the Santiago Bernabéu, an event against racism that represents the last game that coach Luis de la Fuente has before giving the list for the next Euro Cup.

While the coffee growers took the event as a competition clash, to the point that their coach, Néstor Lorenzo, only made three changes of the six allowed, for Spain the event seemed more like a problem in the middle of a brutal calendar . This international window takes place just when the club season is in full swing, and the intensity between them was like night and day. Luis de la Fuente from Rioja will surely be criticized in the coming days for making calls and lineups to please some and others and increase the list of debutants.

«You learn more from defeats than from victories. It was a complicated, demanding match, we did some tests and had good things, but we must continue to improve. We lost control in the second half and we let them do their football, especially with Luis Díaz and Jamés, who came in very focused. In the first half we were able to score a goal but then they surpassed us,” analyzed the Spanish coach after suffering his second defeat in 12 games.

«We are happy for the debutants because we wanted them to live this experience and they are players with a great future for us. They have a long journey ahead. Now we are already thinking about Brazil, about correcting things so that they are not repeated. The objective is to arrive in very good condition at the Eurocup in June,” De la Fuente stressed.

Cubarsí: «I try to be me»



At 17 years and two months, Pau Cubarsí became the second youngest player to debut with the Spanish team, only behind Lamine Yamal (he did so at 16 years, one month and 27 days). The Barça centre-back appeared in the 83rd minute to replace Laporte. An almost token change but one that helped the La Masia centre-back to overtake Gavi for a day, who from now on will be third on the podium.

«Very proud that the debut has arrived. It's a dream since I was little. Hurt because a defeat is always a pain, but this is a long road,” the teenager stressed after his premiere with La Roja in London. The Barça centre-back entered the field with 0-1 in the final stretch, but the defender did not give it importance: «I tried to be myself, play calmly and do what I know. The coach has given me confidence.”

Opinion similar to that shown by Dani Vivian and Álex Remiro, the other two debutants. “I have felt very good since I arrived at the camp, it has been quite comfortable, but it is a shame to start with a defeat,” said the Athletic centre-back. The Real Sociedad goalkeeper also showed that bittersweet taste for a well-deserved debut that perhaps came a little late, the goal conceded shortly after entering the field and the loss against the Colombians.

Gerard Moreno: “It's time to work and improve”



«We were very good for 35 or 40 minutes, but it is true that then they closed us in and scored a goal in a great individual play that hurt us. “It's time to work, analyze and improve,” said veteran Gerard Moreno, who returned to the national team after not counting since 2021, especially due to injuries. “It's the first time I've worked with the coach and I have to soak up everything he wants,” he added.