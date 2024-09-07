In the suffocating context of the saturated football calendar, Luis de la Fuente wanted to defend this Saturday that in his field he acts with perfect professional scruples: “This is a calendar that they establish and agree to be like this. What we do is comply with what this calendar establishes. The time to complain is when the calendar is established,” he said. “We do what we have to do: represent our country, and that is only done by putting those who I believe are the best players. In addition, it would be unfair if I acted in another way and only protected some players from certain clubs.”

He was referring to complaints made by some about the risk of injury that the playing time for their players may entail, or when one of them has been injured with the national team. “I think it is quite unfair, and perhaps there is hypocrisy as well. The clubs also tell us, as coaches, other things. I know from experience that all the clubs want to have players in the national team,” he said. “All the players want to come to the national team and all the clubs want their players to be in the national team. We are victims of the calendar, not responsible.”

Aymeric Laporte confirmed his role: “Whether at club level or national team level, you always want to compete. When there is a competition, you never want to be a substitute, or not be on the list. Even if it is 30 or 90 games, you want to play them all. As competitors, we want to be here fighting for everything.”

De la Fuente also mentioned a specific case, such as that of Lamine Yamal, who at 17 is a cause for concern for Barça: “I would tell them that they are lucky to have a player of this level who plays so many games for the national team at such a young age.” And about Rodri, who was injured in the Euro final on 14 July in Berlin and has not yet played for his club, Manchester City: “We always prioritise the health of the footballer. Rodri is perfectly trained and at some point he will have to start playing.”

De la Fuente understands the players’ physical limitations and the extreme demands of the schedule, but he also believes that they are not in the most critical moment of the season: “If you can’t play 180 minutes at this point, in September, then we’re done,” he said about whether the players should play these two Nations League matches in four days, on Thursday against Serbia in Belgrade and this Sunday against Switzerland in Geneva (20.45, La1).

Of those on the latter list, he will not be able to count on Oyarzabal, who suffered a severe sprain in his left ankle on Thursday and returned to San Sebastian, and perhaps Dani Olmo, who did not take part in the last training session due to a knock suffered against Serbia.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.