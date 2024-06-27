Berlin (dpa)

Luis de la Fuente, coach of the Spanish national team, confirmed that he has the utmost respect for the Georgian national team, which is recording its first appearance in the European Nations Cup, warning at the same time of the difficulty of the confrontation with Georgia in the round of sixteen of Euro 2024 in Germany.

De La Fuente said in statements reported by the official website of the Spanish Football Federation: “I have all the respect for the opponent, who is presenting a wonderful tournament, so we have to show our best to win this match and qualify.”

The Spain coach explained that the Georgia national team has players with great speed, especially in counterattacks.

He said: “The three matches they have played in the tournament so far give them security and motivation, which makes them more dangerous.”