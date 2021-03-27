Luis de la Fuente, the U21 coach, ended up very angry about Italy’s tough game in the draw against Spain (0-0). The Italians finished with nine footballers and the Spanish with ten (Mingueza saw the red one).

Balance: “The result is very good, although obviously a victory would have been better. It allows us to follow first. We played a very good game, I liked almost everything. Then we have returned to find almost a reissue of what we lived two years ago, with situations that are grotesque on a football field, where a team is dedicated to hitting and they are also allowed, throwing all the work of the team in an unsportsmanlike way ”.

The referee allowed too much: “I think that is what a referee is for, to try to make the game go through sports channels, without kicks or aggressions, to impart justice. But if a team is allowed to do whatever it wants on the field of play in terms of violent tackles, assaults … I don’t know … I understand that it is very unfair for the other team that wants to play football and compete with the weapons that are on in the regulation ”.

Character of Spain: “We have shown great maturity. We had analyzed the team, we saw images from two years ago. We have explained to them the match that we were going to meet and it has been what we have found. We have risen to the occasion, the concentration was maintained throughout the game, which was not easy, and there have been phases of very good play with an opponent that prevented normal situations from unfolding, touching the limit of the regulation or exceeding it. The analysis is positive, we follow leaders. This is a European classification ”.

The draw against the Czech Republic is worth: “No, no… To win. Also against Italy we wanted to seal the classification. It is true that we had a great rival in front of us. Having said all the above, I recognize that it is a great team with very good individualities, a very powerful team. All this makes us more optimistic and give more value to this game, to the result. We are going to win all the games ”.