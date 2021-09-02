The U21 coach Luis de la Fuente spoke at a press conference this Thursday in the run-up to the first qualifying match for the 2023 European Championship that faces Spain with Russia in Almendralejo (8:45 pm) this Friday, September 3.

New stage: “I am tremendously excited. New challenges and new hopes. I know all of this group and I know the football potential they have, which makes me very excited. It is a champion generation, who has won U-17 and U-19 Europeans And it would be very nice to close the U-21 circle with them. I really want to work with them. I’m very happy. “

About Russia: “It is true that it was difficult for us to collect information because they also started a renewal. They played two games in the summer and we have followed them. These games are very important and difficult because you hardly have any information about the rival.”

Motivation after the JJ OO: “I need little to recharge my batteries. I came back from the JJ OO tired, it was very demanding, but when you see what we achieved, your morale rises. Also, the new group helps me motivate myself, it has not been difficult to reactivate me.”

Bryan and Miranda: “All of us who went to the Games came out of there strengthened. For me it is very useful to have these players who have to serve as a reflection for others. They are the first to pull the cart and set an example and others know that or they are at their level or they cannot be here. “