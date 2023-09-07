«Tomorrow we have a very important game in which we play a lot. The prestige and future of Spanish football, the European Championship, go through this game”, stressed Luis de la Fuente at the press conference prior to the match that Spain will play on Friday in Tbilisi against Georgia.

Despite the fact that the ‘Rubiales case’ continues to dominate the headlines, the Spanish coach tried to turn the page and focus on the purely sporting aspect, the one that, he assured, occupies exclusively the 24 internationals he cited for this window in which Spain needs to straighten the qualifying phase towards the European Championship to be held next year in Germany, twisted as a result of the defeat suffered by La Roja against Scotland at Hampden Park on March 28. “The commitment of the players makes me emotional,” said the Haro coach, “very delighted with the level of training” that his players have shown these days at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas despite the noise that has surrounded the team since the stolen kiss from Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso. “They are very focused on the only important thing, which is to win tomorrow. We blindly trust them,” he added.

Although the purpose of the FEF was to prevent the coach from having to answer questions about the ‘Rubiales case’ again, his long shadow flew over a press conference in which De la Fuente had to bring out his most dribbling vein. “What I want to be fair is that we make merits to win tomorrow,” he said when asked if he believed the dismissal of Jorge Vilda as head of the women’s team was fair.

«Since I have been in office, nine months now and five games, I have never had a quiet press conference. You start to get used to it. Being pressured by football doesn’t matter to me, I accept it completely naturally. The first one that is required is me. I am not surprised that he has to fight this pressure, “he said when asked if this had been the week in which he has had the most pressure throughout his life.

Deaf ears to Sergio Ramos



Do you feel supported in the face of a hypothetical setback in Tbilisi? “Of course, I’m here. And if we win 7-0… This football thing we already know what it is. Here they mark the results, “said a coach at another time during his appearance who lamented the” tremendous inconvenience “that the selectors have by having so much time between games. “So many months go by that the news devours everything, but in June we came out champions of the Nations League,” claimed the man from La Rioja, who defended that since the concentration began he has only thought “of football and Georgia” since that is his “responsibility ». “Spain is looking out for us because we have the possibility of channeling a classification,” he specified.

De la Fuente expects “a tough and complicated match”, with characteristics similar to the last one that Spain played in Tbilisi during the qualifying phase for the World Cup in Qatar and which ended with an agonizing Spanish comeback (1-2). “Georgia has grown a lot and has a brilliant generation, with players in very competitive leagues. It will be a difficult game and we are psyched for it, “warned a coach who put the team above Kvaratskhelia. “Georgia has good individualities, but stands out for her sense of solidarity.” For this reason, the man from Haro said that the tactic will be to “compete, play well and be a supportive team, being aware that the most important game is always the most immediate.”

“We face it as a very important game for our future,” he explained in a press conference in which the name of Sergio Ramos also surfaced, after the camero kept the door open to a hypothetical return to the national team during his presentation with the Seville. “I think that Georgia is a great team, that we are going to have a very tough opponent and that we have the best players that can be there,” he cut short when asked for his opinion on this matter.

Finally, he ruled on Lamine Yamal, who could pulverize Gavi’s precocity record with La Roja if he plays tomorrow or Tuesday against Cyprus. «Lamine seemed very good to me watching him on television, but training seems even better to me. He is a very important footballer for us, he is here on his own merits and we hope he continues to progress. He is very young and must cover the stages of him. His contribution is going to be very important, for sure,” he analyzed.