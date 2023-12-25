One year and two weeks after taking over the reins of the Spanish football team, Luis de la Fuente (Haro, 1961) took stock of a 2023 in which Spain once again touched the football sky on the Old Continent last month June after winning the Nations League, and qualified brilliantly for the Euro Cup that will take place next summer in Germany.

The Rioja coach points out in statements released by the Spanish Football Federation, that the balance is clearly positive due to the conquest of the aforementioned title against Croatia, a rival whom he will face in the German event in 2024, as well as the way in which it was achieved. access to the final phase of the German tournament, with seven victories in eight games and being the third highest scoring team in the classification with an average of more than three goals per game. «It is a year to be happy and very satisfied. “I am proud, not only of the League of Nations, and of the qualification for the Euro Cup, but also of the way in which the path has been taken,” said the coach who paid for the hazing at Hampden Park but who more than recovered. during the rest of the matches in which he has led the national team.

The pitcher wanted to emphasize that people have once again become excited about a team that can go very far in the next tournaments: «I really enjoyed seeing people happy. There are many people in Spain who were happy again to regain their enthusiasm for believing in a team that has arguments to achieve something important in the future.

The man from La Rioja, who seems to have returned the enthusiasm for a team that had just crashed in the World Cup in Qatar under the shield of the dogmatic Luis Enrique, highlighted that the team is establishing itself, but that we still have to continue working towards the future to continue. growing: «We have matured a lot. We feel like an important team but we must continue to grow for when the big events like the Euro Cup come and we can compete for the best.”

After forging a typical eleven and giving La Roja his own stamp in recent months, De la Fuente has his sights set on the next Euro Cup, where he pointed out that despite all the successes achieved this year, we must continue improving to fight for the continental championship, highlighting that they will do everything in their power to return with the German trophy. «We are very happy to generate that expectation and that illusion, that people are excited again, but we have to be humble to know that we have to continue improving and give a little more of ourselves every day. We have to be able to live up to it because we are going to be the best teams in Europe. It will be won or it will not be won. “That depends on the details, but as far as we can control, rest assured, we are going to do it.”