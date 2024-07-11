Berlin (dpa)

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expects a tumultuous clash with England in the Euro 2024 final in Germany.

“It will be a huge obstacle and we are looking forward to it with great hopes,” La Fuente said in a video recording for the Spanish Football Federation.

Spain beat hosts Germany in the quarter-finals before beating France 2-1 in the semi-finals, while England beat the Netherlands 2-1 in stoppage time.

England are chasing their first continental title, their first major tournament in 58 years, while Spain are looking to win the title for a fourth time, having previously won it three times in 1964, 2008 and 2012. This is the first time since 1996 that England and Spain have met at a major tournament, when Spain duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, or England star Jude Bellingham, were not yet born.

The last meeting between the two teams was in the UEFA Nations League in 2018, with Spain winning the first leg 2-1 before England prevailed 3-2 in the second leg.

La Fuente described England as a strong team with great players, and in his view the two teams’ playing style is very different.

He pointed out: “The England team is characterised by great physical strength. We want to impose our style, control the match and try not to make any mistakes.”

“In such an important final, there are also some psychological aspects,” he explained.

Spain enter Sunday’s match as the favourites for the title, having won all their matches so far in the continental tournament.

For his part, England coach Gareth Southgate said: “We have to prepare for the biggest possible test. We came here to try and win the tournament, and that is still our goal.”

“We are facing the best team in the tournament, and we have one day less to prepare, so it is a tough task, but we are still here and fighting,” he said.