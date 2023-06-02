The first call for Luis de la Fuente as absolute Spanish coach was a true revolution. Almost half of the team that Luis Enrique designed for the World Cup in Qatar with little luck fell by the wayside before two qualifying matches for the Eurocup that yielded worrying conclusions. Barely two months later, and in the face of certain doubts installed in the environment, the man from La Rioja undoes the path traveled and rearms his roster of players with seniority for the exam that has become the final four of the League of Nations.

Pasting posters, in the purest electoral style, the Haro coach announced his eight novelties among the 23 summoned, which begin with the goal, with the return of Unai Simón after his injury. The Athletic goalkeeper is a fixture and replaces Robert Sánchez, relegated to the bench at English Brighton in the second part of the season. Kepa Arrizabalaga aims to start after his good performances in March and David Raya remains as the third option.

The rear is the line with the most changes, as it presents up to four significant variations. The flagrant error against Scotland left Pedro Porro very marked for the right side and the Barça player Alejandro Balde was low in the left lane, so the doors of La Roja have been opened for two illustrious veterans such as Jesús Navas and Jordi Alba. Together with Bernat, who has enjoyed minutes at Paris Saint-Germain in the final stretch of the season, they return after a remarkable end to the campaign and are destined to provide packaging to a team without great hierarchies.

The call to Navas, a 37-year-old player, once again raised suspicions regarding the decision that the coach made with Sergio Ramos, of the same age. “They are different situations, with Jesús we believe that now he himself fits perfectly and that he has many things that they are going to contribute to us,” the coach settled, without any desire to give rise to a wound that seems to be closing.

Among the center backs, the Real Sociedad player Robin Le Normand is the great novelty once his nationalization process is completed and the injured Iñigo Martínez and Nacho fall. De la Fuente trusts in the versatility that Rodri showed in the World Cup and only summons three specific men for the axis of the rear, with Laporte and David García as survivors of the last selection window.

“Asperezas” between Ceballos and Gavi



In the center of the field, Pedri is still out due to physical problems. Thus, the core, where the great virtue of this Spain resides, tends to continue beyond the entry of the Betic Canales in place of Ceballos, who seemed a trusted man for De la Fuente but has fallen from the payroll of internationals weighed down by its lack of continuity.

In relation to the Madrid midfielder, the La Roja coach came out of the debates about the alleged clash with Gavi that would have dynamited the atmosphere within the team during the last concentration in Las Rozas. «It is very clear what I can feel for Dani Ceballos, if someone has any doubts I will not have to explain it to them. I do not pretend that they are friends, but that they are colleagues, and I tried to eliminate harshness. The decision not to call him now has nothing to do with it, it is purely sporting, “he clarified.

Finally, Leeds United striker Rodrigo Moreno returns to the offensive field after more than a year and a half away. Despite the relegation of his team to the Championship, the second category of English football, the striker of Brazilian origin has scored 13 goals in 31 games played in the Premier League.

Marco Asensio also wins the opportunity with his good end to the season and in the process of leaving Real Madrid. The Spaniard was a pillar of the Olympic team led by De la Fuente that won the silver medal in Tokyo. Yéremy Pino, who fell off the previous list at the last moment due to injury, also has a place on a list of attackers that includes Iago Aspas, Borja Iglesias, Oyarzabal and Bryan Gil.

-The 23 summoned:



Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Kepa Arrizabalaga and David Raya.

Defenders: Carvajal, Navas, Laporte, David García, Le Normand, Jordi Alba and Bernat.

Midfielders: Rodrigo, Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, Merino, Gavi and Canales.

Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Rodrigo Moreno, Asensio, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and Yéremy Pino.