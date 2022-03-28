The Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente has addressed the media from Zilina in the preview of the match between La Rojita and Slovakia and in which the qualification for the European category of Georgia and Romania 2023 is played .



Classification to Europe: “The goal is to win every game. That was the idea before these circumstances arose. But you have to have a lot of respect for your rival and humility. It’s sure going to be a very difficult game and we have to show the highest level”.

Absence of Winner and Tenas: “All casualties are important. They are players of a magnificent level but I trust all those who are in the concentration and others who have not been able to come but who have a high level. I am very calm because of the footballing potential we have”.

Status of Nico Gonzalez: “Nico is recovered. We have had some other players with gastric problems but today they trained normally”.

Leo Roman and Robert Navarro: “Very fast integration. It is a group of such good teammates and friends that they facilitate the arrival of each one. Leo is a goalkeeper as good as Morro and Joan. And Robert has a lot of quality and is very versatile and can add a lot”.