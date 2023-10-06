The echoes of Rubiales’ kiss do not fade away in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), still immersed in uncertainty, while the 2030 World Cup is being awarded and the men’s team prepares for two decisive matches for qualification for the Euro Cup. next summer. This Friday morning, the coach, Luis de la Fuente, made public the list of 24 players to play against Scotland, on Thursday in Seville, and Norway, on Sunday in Oslo, but he has not escaped the judicial process of the former president. of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales. He is summoned to testify as a witness on October 20: “I will answer the questions they ask me and I will go home so happy,” he said in his appearance after publishing the list.

The background noise does not go away, but the coach has tried to redirect attention to the grass: “It is time to unite once and for all and think about football,” he said, in reference to the atmosphere and also to the awarding of the 2030 World Cup. But above all for what is coming in the next few days: “I want to remember that we are playing for qualification for the Euro Cup this month. They are two very important games. My interest is to give importance to what is important.”

Spain has two decisive events ahead of it to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Germany. On Thursday, October 12 (8:45 p.m., La1), Scotland faces Scotland at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, which arrives as the leader of group A, with 15 points in five games, six more than Spain, which has played one game less. De la Fuente’s project suffered its first setback precisely against Scotland at Hampden Park in March, where the team was defeated (2-0).

“It is a game that we have analyzed a lot. We saw things that were very positive, although it did not allow us to be at the competitive level that we are now. I think we learned our lesson. But we are facing a very tough team. It is not free that they have won all five games,” he said. “But today our team is not the one from March, or even the one from June. Today we are even better, we have learned the lesson and we are going to live up to it.”

Thursday’s duel could be decisive: Scotland would seal its qualification for the European Championship if it beats Spain again, or if Norway does not win its match in Cyprus. The first two in the group qualify for the summer tournament, although if Spain did not finish in those positions, it would still have the opportunity of the play-offs, in which a place was guaranteed after winning the last edition of the League in June. the nations.

After playing against Scotland, the team’s next match will be on Sunday, October 15 (8:45 p.m., La1), in Oslo, against the Norway of Earling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

For these commitments, De la Fuente has included Athletic footballer Oihan Sancet, 23, on a list for the Spanish team for the first time, the only debut in the call. The coach has also recovered Sevilla player Jesús Navas, who had returned to the national team in June to play in the final phase of the Nations League, and Madrid player Fran García, who had also been part of that expedition. Mikel Oyarzabal, from Real Sociedad, also returns, absent in the last calls. Barcelona player Lamine Yamal, 16, remains among those chosen.

This is the complete list of Luis de la Fuente:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid) and David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenses: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), David García (Osasuna), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) and Fran García (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Oihan Sancet (Athletic).

Fronts: Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yéremy Pino (Villarreal), Nico Williams (Athletic) and Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.