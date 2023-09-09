“The result is the result of a lot of work, very well done, and with some wonderful players,” said Luis de la Fuente after the 1-7 win against Georgia, who says he is “prepared for everything in the field of football.” “I want peace of mind, but I feel very safe and confident and I will never give up,” said the Spanish coach.

«We look for solutions to problems and it has humanized us much more. The players accept these situations normally and there is the result. These are wonderful footballers and very good people”, he underlined in reference to the Luis Rubiales scandal and what has affected the Spanish team that is gambling for a passport to Euro 2024. “I give value to these footballers, who are insatiable and they really want success, triumph. The Nations League (conquered by Spain) was to consolidate an idea and a commitment”, added the coach from La Rioja.

He took advantage of de la Fuente when asked about the brilliant debut of Lamine Yamal to highlight the collective commitment and the great virtue of La Roja. «Lamine surprises you every day. It is incredible that she, at 16 years old, plays with this naturalness. She does it extraordinarily, she has integrated and I value the importance of veterans. It is a team work and a group and family concept. We will go through difficult times, but she will make us overcome them with less harshness than in other circumstances, “said the coach.

De la Fuente described the victory as one of the most important, if not the most, as the senior coach. “It is a forceful, historic result, in my sixth game, and it is very important,” he acknowledged.

«My experience tells me that it is very difficult to obtain such a resounding victory against a very difficult opponent. We have had enough ambition not to give up. It is to their credit that they have found themselves facing a great selection, with ambition and self-improvement. We have played very well and it does not take away from the Georgian team, which has a magnificent generation, in addition to the fact that this field is always very complicated, “said De la Fuente.