Less than 24 hours after the resignation of Luis Rubiales as president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), Luis de la Fuente once again had the task of dealing with a press conference focused almost entirely on the ‘case Rubiales’. After having a couple of bad times in his previous appearances, this time the Spanish coach preferred to cut things short and show a laconic version in the face of the barrage of questions about the earthquake unleashed in the federal entity for weeks.

«I have already said everything I had to say, everything that corresponds. “Maximum respect for Mr. Rubiales’ decision, which is personal and non-transferable,” he concluded at the first hint of knowing his opinion on the resignation of the already former director of the Federation. “I take care of what I can control, what happens beyond the calls, the lineups or the training sessions is very far from my control,” he alleged again and again before each attempt, which the FEF press chief ended. for trying to shortcut.

The technician from La Rioja pushed his career in the face of the constant examination to which he seems to be subjected, regardless of his results. «I have been in the Spanish Football Federation for 11 years, long before Rubiales arrived. This is a position that all the coaches in Spain would want and in that sense I feel privileged. “No one has given me anything,” he recalled, resorting to his stripes against the doubts of those around him. “This life is a constant learning, I try to learn every day, also about football,” he said next, questioned about what the difficult situation of recent weeks has taught him.

In this sense, De la Fuente ignored any assessment regarding the succession process that is now opening in the Federation and left the issues related to its continuity in the hands of the sporting aspect. «The calmer the football professionals are the better, but I don’t know what the legislation and the times are like. “We are going to continue thinking about football, solely and exclusively about the responsibility we have, which I think is very important,” he said.

From there, and to turn the page towards purely sporting matters, the Haro coach took advantage of the memory of that only defeat for Spain against Cyprus in 1998, which ended up meaning the goodbye of Javier Clemente, to highlight the importance of facing this type of meetings with full attention. “These types of defeats occur in many cases because these games are not approached with the necessary concentration,” he recalled, giving value to the solvency with which his team resolved the commitment in Georgia.

Foreseeable changes



The performance of a team in which changes are expected will depend on their ability to motivate their players against a very affordable rival, against whom only a resounding victory can be expected. «I have it easy to choose. I am clear about tomorrow’s team with some small doubts. “We are going to look at this afternoon’s training (yesterday) because it is a matter of feelings,” he responded to the question about the foreseeable ownership of the youngsters Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, who kicked the door in Tbilisi.

«Each situation is unique and unrepeatable, so many aspects must be evaluated. In Scotland I understood that this had to be done, it didn’t go well, but it doesn’t mean that it will always be like that. In any case, he blindly trusted any of the players who are here and I am sure that anyone who plays will do well,” he analyzed in terms of possible variations in his starting lineup.

In this sense, he valued the possibility of rotating in the goal and the midfield position, where Unai Simón and Rodri Hernández are indisputable, with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martín Zubimendi waiting for an opportunity.