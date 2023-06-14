Elevated to the front of the absolute after the fiasco in the World Cup in Qatar, two games have been enough to place Luis de la Fuente on a tightrope. Despite the fact that the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) transmits calm and reiterates its confidence in the coach, the man from La Rioja is aware of how much is at stake in the final four of the League of Nations. The one from Haro understands it and assumes it naturally. “We think about reaching a final. We played to reach the final. There is no day after. I face each game as if it were the last. Put him as a starter”, he pointed out at the press conference prior to the match against Italy that will be played on Thursday at the Twente stadium.

«We played a title, a historic opportunity. It will be a great game against Italy that we face from the conviction, “explained the Spanish coach about an appointment that he faces as a privilege. «You have to value what the players and the coaching staff have done that have brought us here. It has to be a party. We face it with an illusion that is out of the ordinary. I see the team happy, happy and convinced that we can do something important, “added the coach in the Dutch town of Enschede.

«Demanding cannot be demanded. We are excited to achieve it. There is potential to win any title. I think we have a very powerful team, but we have rivals with the same potential as us. Italy is in this formation process, like us. We are consolidating an idea. We have many similarities. Now, it could be a Eurocup or World Cup final. Equality will be maximum. I see the team very well and we can do something very important. In these matches the details are final and we are going to try to live up to the requirement”, argued De la Fuente, fully committed to the opportunity that is presented to him to return Spain to the top eleven years after the Euro Cup raised in Kiev that closed the most glorious cycle in the history of La Roja.

«I always feel responsible for everything I do and I face everything with the same integrity. It is a historic opportunity, we represent a country that is devoted to us and we want to go down in history. It’s my job. I know what I have in my hands and that gives me a certain calm to deal only with what I can control, which is the daily work, “she reasoned.

De la Fuente sees the team in a good line, despite the little time he has had to convey his football doctrine. «The handicap we have is the lack of time. Any coach lacks time, but I don’t discover anything. In four or five days you will tell me what can be worked on. The important thing is the quality of those minutes. We would like to have more days. To the extent that we can play games, train… the idea can be consolidated. We need the little time we have and make the most of it. Now we are going to be closer to what we want to transmit. In March I was not lucky when I said that we did not do self-criticism. I am very self critical. I see in training that the team is taking steps forward, “defended the coach.

question mark in goal



He referred to the situation of Rodrigo Hernández and Aymeric Laporte, who arrived in the Netherlands yesterday after celebrating the Champions League won by Manchester City. «They will come with exceptional motivation and that always adds up. I am convinced that they will be prepared to play. It is fair that a triumph of these characteristics be celebrated, it costs a lot. I think it’s great that they celebrate it. I have no doubt that if we need them they will not fail, “he said about the two sky-blue players.

The coach hid his cards about who will occupy the goal, despite Unai Simón’s return to the group. “We haven’t decided yet. There is one training session left and we have to wait. I am exceptionally calm with the three goalkeepers we have. The three of them give us maximum guarantees”, remarked De la Fuente, who slipped that he will not necessarily have a fixed goalkeeper, although he did make it clear that he will “always” play with a center forward instead of with a false nine that they did use in their day other selectors like Vicente del Bosque or Luis Enrique.