In the midst of a barrage of injuries coinciding with the national team window, Luis de la Fuente came out in defense of the national team competition. «The calendar is what it is and we respect it. This is a maximum risk activity and I don’t think the players will get injured because they come to the national team. If they had been league games they would have also been injured. It is very difficult to find a suitable moment in which national team competitions do not interfere with club competitions,” analyzed the Haro coach.

«We have always prioritized the health of a footballer over any other circumstance. I know it creates a setback for the club but they are football things. “A little understanding and collaboration,” he stressed regarding that particular and difficult balance between the interests of the clubs and the national teams.

Although he is not always prone to high-sounding words and explosive statements, the coach also showed his chest for his good work leading Spain, which has led to a Nations League title and a solid qualification for the European Championship in less than a year. «Allow me to see myself in the Euro Cup, it is a great hope and we have worked a lot for it. Everything happens in football but I don’t think the surprise will be that I don’t continue. I think the conditions are in place for both parties to remain happy,” explained De la Fuente, convinced of his continuity. “Unlike Luis Enrique, I would like to renew before the Euro,” he joked next.

«We are on the way to building a great selection and a great team. The players have made a great effort, the Nations League was won, we are classified for the Euro Cup and a process is recognized but since flattery weakens we are not going to allow it to deviate us from the objective. “If the professionals value us, it’s good, it makes us feel more secure,” he said in relation to his performance in office before reaching ten games on the senior bench.

Despite the praise and the objective achieved, the Haro coach recalled that there is still one last objective to achieve in this qualifying phase for the Euro Cup, signing first place in the group and the status of top seed in the Euro Cup draw. . «We still have to finish this, there is work to do and we want to close tomorrow (for today) with victory because there are no pending matches here. For me, the players’ work is outstanding in terms of the relationship, the growth, but I am very non-conformist and I think it can be done much better,” he stressed in his demands on his players.