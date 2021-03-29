Luis de la Fuente, U21 coach, spoke about the decisive match against the Czech Republic this Tuesday (21:00, Four). In the game, a priori, Mingueza cannot be there, who UEFA has put a ban on for his expulsion against Italy. In the images it is clearly observed that the central Barcelona does nothing, the Federation has appealed and they hope to count on him.

Decisive match: “We hope to give the best version, we need it. We want to be at the height, close the classification and not give options to scares. We’re going to win, that’s the mentality ”.

Czech Republic: “We see the difficulty of any rival. Those with less name show the level for that. Physically powerful, they have important players and they are going to be a tough opponent. You have to be focused to win ”.

The tie works: “Here it is forbidden to talk about the tie, we have not talked about that. I do not know how a match is planned to tie. If you think the draw is worth it, you lose. Winning, we are in quarters. This is what we are going to try ”.

Possible hard game of the rival: “I am concerned about entertainment and football. For that there is a referee, they must analyze the matches so that these situations are not repeated. The show is impaired. It will be a difficult opponent but I don’t think about that, it wouldn’t be positive ”.

Appeal for the red of Mingueza: “I am hopeful that justice will be done and an example will be set for young footballers. Cheaters have no place. You cannot harm the victim, it has been shown that it has nothing to do with it. I want to send a message to young people that playing cheat is not worth it ”.

How is Mingueza and message for the players. “Oscar is calm, we have given him all the support he needed. He is also excited and hopes to play. We just have to wait. If he is not, we have to see other alternatives, but I am optimistic. We will try to control our nerves, we depend on us , but we want to win, to continue with the mentality of the team. I have not said anything other than to keep growing and try to win every game. “

Sanction to Mingueza: I understand that a procedure must be followed and the laws are in place to comply with that. There is television to see if a behavior is fair or unfair. We see that Mingueza does not participate in this action at all. That they value it and think like the vast majority of the people who have seen those images. “

Jorge Cuenca: “We only think about winning”

Team moment: “We arrived in a very good dynamic, from two games in which we have felt very well and we have been superior to the rivals. The only thing we lacked is to score the goal against Italy. We are very well physically and emotionally ”.

Defensive strength of the team: “The key is the sacrifice and commitment of all, not only of the defense because we started to defend from above. You can see that as everyone is involved there are seven clean sheets and a goal conceded only in the entire qualifying phase ”.

Rival excessively tough matches: “Against teams like us who try to be in control it is easier for them and they tend to be tough and close behind. We are used to that type of rivals and we will try to handle it as well as possible ”.

Serve the tie: “We don’t think so. The only thing we can do is win, that’s what we think about and what we mentalize about. The three points or nothing ”.