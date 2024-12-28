Sevilla FC
The national coach speaks exclusively to ABC de Sevilla to talk about the Sevilla emblem that is now hanging up his boots
The Riojan coach highlights the human factor of the palace: “It is a school of values for young footballers”
Luis de la Fuente (Haro, 1961) has been one of the great protagonists of the last years of the football career of Jesus Navas. The national coach has counted on the Sevilla legend until it was the palace man who decided to put…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Fuente #excited #lived #legend #Jesús #Navas #titles
Leave a Reply