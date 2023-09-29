Friday, September 29, 2023, 2:06 p.m.



Updated 2:20 p.m.

Luis de la Fuente, national soccer coach, will have to testify as a witness in the ‘Rubiales case’, in which it is investigated whether there was a crime in the kiss of the former president of the Spanish Soccer Federation to the player Jenni Hermoso after the conquest of the World Cup, as determined by the judge of the National Court, Francisco de Jorge. The Riojan coach’s statement will take place on October 20, starting at 11 a.m.

In addition, the magistrate has scheduled for that day and for October 27 the appearances, also as witnesses, of the director and deputy director of communication of the Football Federation, as well as that of the psychologist of the women’s team, that of the director of office of Luis Rubiales and that of the federation’s compliance officer. Likewise, the statement by the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque, has been changed to October 16.