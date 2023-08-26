Luis Rubiales begins to run out of allies, or laughers. After having effusively applauded each of the controversial statements by the Federation’s top president last Friday from the front row of the Luis Aragonés auditorium at the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas, Luis de la Fuente, coach of the men’s team, censured “without palliatives the wrong and misplaced behavior of the president.” The coach of La Roja, who on September 1 will announce the list for the matches of the senior team against Georgia and Cyprus, distances himself. “The events carried out by Luis Rubiales did not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in these celebratory acts, and they are not edifying or appropriate for a person who was representing all of Spanish football. He himself has publicly recognized the impropriety of his behavior,” De la Fuente said in a statement.

De la Fuente, in Las Rozas since 2013, first as U19 coach, then as head of the U21, took charge of the absolute team on December 8 after Luis Enrique left the bench after the fiasco of La Roja in the World Cup from Qatar. The coach is a Rubiales bet. A coach without an outstanding stellar resume in professional football, close to the players, docile (in principle) for the president, who had had to deal with a coach who was difficult to manage like Luis Enrique. “I want this unpleasant episode to be closed as soon as possible for the good of Spanish football and that the competent bodies resolve and make the pertinent decisions as quickly as possible”, closes De la Fuente.

But De la Fuente was not the only one who distanced himself. Jorge Vilda suffered a rout in his staff. Eleven members of the coaching staff of the Spanish women’s team, including Jorge Vilda, the first coach, have made their positions available to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in support of Jenni Hermoso and the rest of the international players .

The eleven people who sign a statement made public on Twitter express “their strongest and most emphatic condemnation of the conduct shown by the president of the Spanish Football Federation”, Luis Rubiales, with Jenni Hermoso, whose version of the facts they endorse against than that provided by the leader.

In this way, “in view of the unacceptable attitudes and demonstrations carried out by the top leader of the RFEF”, the eleven signatories make their positions available to it: Montse Tomé, Javier Lerga, Eugenio Gonzalo, Blanca Romero, Carlos Sánchez, Rubén Jiménez , Sonia Bermúdez, Javier Velázquez, Javier Egido, Ander Ruiz and Eelena Fernández.

