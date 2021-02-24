“I changed as a player and I am proud.” Nicolas De La Cruz continues to evolve his game and enjoys his great present in River. It is one of the figures of the campus, the recent renewal of his contract was great news both for the leadership and for Marcelo gallardoBut the road he had to travel to achieve success was not easy. In mid-2017 he crossed the Río de La Plata, reached Núñez and It was difficult for him to adapt to his new world, to the point that fans began to look at him with mistrust and doubt his potential. And although the Doll and his collaborators always supported him and believed in his conditions, the Uruguayan did not have a good time.

“I was down to the point of wanting to quit football. There were times when I did not play, I felt very insulted and discriminated against for playing little, things did not work out and I woke up not wanting to go to training. Criticism on social media got me very bad. Luckily my wife and my daughter held me back and I was able to go out for them. It was a learning process, “he acknowledged in a talk with Sport 890 from Uruguay.

Furthermore, in the midst of this strong confession, he referred to the death of Morro García: “What happened with Santiago was very hard. I lived it very closely because depression hit me a lot, but I had the support of my family to get ahead. You have to let yourself be helped. “

Today, based on effort, dedication and sacrifice, that complicated past is left behind, He returned all confidence to Gallardo and enjoys his moment. “I have to keep evolving and growing, the biggest change I see in myself is the sacrifice to recover. Marcelo lowers a clear line of play and we are interpreting them. There is the key, “he explained. And in this context, beyond the extension of their relationship until December 2022, the Uruguayan made it clear that the next transfer market could be decisive for his future.

De la Cruz with D’Onofrio: the Uruguayan signed until the end of 2022 (Prensa River).

“The renovation was underway some time ago. I always had peace of mind and luckily we were able to reach a good port. It is a privilege for me to continue at the club and to have everyone’s trust. Anyway we said that we will hear options in the month of June “explained the attacking midfielder. And finally, he declared: “The Premier League is one of the leagues that seduces me the most. European football for it would be a very big leap, but Today I am very happy and I focus on what River is “.