The left again place It was a kind of that the FC Cartagena sports activities fee wished to strengthen since in the mean time it solely has David Forniés. And plainly since Albinegra entity are clear in regards to the footballer they need to incorporate, Alberto de la Bella. In keeping with Canarian media, Catalan is negotiating the termination of the contract with UD Las Palmas and as soon as obtained, it is going to decide to the establishment chaired by Paco Belmonte for a season.

De la Bella, who handed via the quarries of RCD Espanyol, Villarreal CF and Sevilla FC, was for seven seasons in First Division within the ranks of the Actual Sociedad. He additionally handed via the ranks of the Greek Olympiacos earlier than touchdown at UD Las Palmas, with which he performed 57 video games within the final two seasons within the silver class. Regardless of its significance in Pepe Mel’s plans, his house membership has let him know that it doesn’t have his companies on this new undertaking. After learning the completely different proposals which have come to him, the one from FC Cartagena appears to have satisfied the participant.

Relating to the departures, FC Cartagena continues with out discovering an answer to the scenario of these gamers who are usually not accessible. The target is that they abandon the self-discipline of the cupboard between eight and ten footballers to launch wage mass and have the ability to make extra incorporations.